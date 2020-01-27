As senators spoke to reporters tonight before the impeachment trial resumed, Senator Joni Ernst (R- IA) went ahead and wondered out loud how much the arguments today would impact the Iowa caucuses.

ERNST: "IA caucuses are this next Monday evening. And I'm really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Demcaucus goers. Will they be supporting VP Biden at this point?" H/T @JaxAlemany pic.twitter.com/tYYkSPuIDY — Alan He (@alanhe) January 28, 2020

“Iowa caucuses, folks. Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening, and I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus goers. Will the be supporting Vice President Biden at this point?” she said to reporters.

Ernst is already getting called out for her blunt comments speculating about how the comments in the president’s impeachment trial ripping Joe and Hunter Biden would go over with voters:

Joni Ernst is going all-in on Trump with this trial. First she mocked the lack of evidence after voting 11 to block witnesses or subpoenas for evidence, and now she's hoping that Trump's impeachment trial will hurt Biden, which was Trump's goal all along with Ukraine. https://t.co/uP8BHQlPk8 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 28, 2020

Incredible. Admitting openly that Trump and team are using this impeachment trial to take down Biden in Iowa. https://t.co/JPJjeHTdee — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 28, 2020

Line from Trump team thus far has been that interest in Ukraine investigations was not politically motivated and was borne out of the president's desire to root out corruption in Ukraine. Ernst just now–> https://t.co/93D3besWLU — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) January 28, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]