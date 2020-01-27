comScore

Joni Ernst ‘Really Interested’ to See How Impeachment Trial Influences Iowa Race: Will Voters Support Biden?

By Josh FeldmanJan 27th, 2020, 8:03 pm

As senators spoke to reporters tonight before the impeachment trial resumed, Senator Joni Ernst (R- IA) went ahead and wondered out loud how much the arguments today would impact the Iowa caucuses.

“Iowa caucuses, folks. Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening, and I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus goers. Will the be supporting Vice President Biden at this point?” she said to reporters.

Ernst is already getting called out for her blunt comments speculating about how the comments in the president’s impeachment trial ripping Joe and Hunter Biden would go over with voters:

