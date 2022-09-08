CNN announced that their legendary former news anchor, Bernard Shaw, passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

Network CEO Chris Licht confirmed the news in a release obtained by Mediaite.

CNN’s beloved anchor and colleague, Bernard Shaw, passed away yesterday at the age of 82. Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington Anchor when we launched on June 1st, 1980. He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991. Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year. The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children.

Shaw retired from CNN in 2001, but made occasional appearances on the network for the next two decades. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest anchors in cable news history. No cause of death has yet been released.

This story is developing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com