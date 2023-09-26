JUST IN: Hunter Biden Sues Rudy Giuliani for ‘Hacking Into’ and ‘Tampering’ Infamous Laptop

Hunter Biden is suing former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and another attorney over alleged computer fraud violations and data access related to his laptop.

Giuliani provided a hard drive to the New York Post in October of 2020, just weeks before the general election took place, which included a massive tranche of embarrassing photos and details presented by the NY Post as a “smoking gun” as proof that President Joe Biden was involved in Ukrainian corruption.

It now appears that Hunter Biden is fighting back in a Los Angeles federal court. CNBC reports:

Hunter Biden’s lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court also names as a defendant Robert Costello, an attorney and former federal prosecutor who previously represented Giuliani. “For the past many months and even years, Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff’s devices or storage platforms, including what Defendants claim to have obtained from Plaintiff’s alleged “laptop” computer,” the suit alleges. Hunter Biden was indicted in Delaware federal court this month on several criminal charges related to his purchase and possession of a handgun while being a user of illegal drugs. He previously was charged with two counts of failure to pay federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018.

Giuliani had been on a mission to find dirt on Hunter Biden, literally going to Ukraine and consorting with individuals considered to be part of Russian intelligence operations. The provenance of the laptop led Twitter to suspend the NY Post account — and many others — for breaking its rules on sharing hacked information.

While most of the information on the laptop was later validated, this political dirt’s alleged “censorship” became an enormous conservative talking point regarding “Big Tech” putting their thumbs on political scales.

