‘Who the Hell Elected You?!’ Ted Cruz ERUPTS on Jack Dorsey in Senate Hearing Over Media Censorship on Twitter

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) erupted on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during a Senate hearing over media censorship on the social media platform — specifically targeting him for banning the New York Post following their controversial reporting on Hunter Biden.

In a Senate Commerce Committee hearing regarding media censorship amid the 2020 election, Cruz asked Dorsey about Twitter’s decision to ban the Post — noting that they are still banned, weeks later.

“They have to log into their account, which they can do at this minute, delete the original tweet, which fell under our original enforcement actions, and they can tweet the exact same material, tweet the exact same article, and it would go through,” Dorsey explained in response.

“The New York Post isn’t just some random guy tweeting,” Cruz responded. “The New York Post has the fourth-highest circulation of any newspaper in America. The New York Post is 200 years older. The New York Post was founded by Alexander Hamilton. And your position is that you can sit in Silicon Valley and demand of the media — that you can tell them what stories they can publish, and you can tell the American people what they hear.”

Cruz seemed to get exponentially more frustrated with Dorsey, eventually erupting on the CEO to question why he thinks he has the power to decide what the media reports on, and which media outlet gets blocked.

“Did Twitter block the distribution of the New York Times story from a few weeks ago that reported to be based on copies of President Trump’s tax returns?” Cruz asked.

Dorsey responded by explaining that the platform did not view the Times story as a violation of the terms and services, pointing to the recording of the material used.

Unimpressed with the answer, Cruz claimed that the Times was threatening to distribute someone else’s tax returns — noting that the act is a federal felony.

“Yet Twitter gleefully allowed people to circulate that but when the article was critical of Joe Biden, Twitter engaged in rampant censorship and silencing,” Cruz added.

“You can censor the New York Post, you can censor Politico, presumably you can censor the New York Times or any other media outlet. Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear, and why do you persist in behaving as a democratic super PAC, silencing views to the contrary of your political beliefs.”

Dorsey insisted that Twitter is not doing that, and noted that he opened the hearing with calls to more transparency and accountability.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

