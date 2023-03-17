JUST IN: Trump Criminal Probe Obtains Trump Campaign Report Debunking Voter Fraud Claims — BEFORE Infamous Georgia Phone Call

Justice Department investigators have obtained a Trump campaign-commissioned report that debunked voter fraud claims days before then-President Donald Trump used those claims to pressure officials to help him overturn the 2020 election.

Trump is currently in the crosshairs of several potentially damaging legal cases: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, as well as the Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

While the Daniels case seems poised to result in the first indictment of Trump, the other cases continue to chug along and produce major developments like the blockbuster report that the DOJ has obtained a study that the Trump campaign commissioned that could be damaging to Trump.

In his infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) Trump said, “So dead people voted, and I think the number is close to 5,000 people. And they went to obituaries. They went to all sorts of methods to come up with an accurate number, and a minimum is close to about 5,000 voters.”

But as Washington Post‘s Josh Dawsey reports, the Justice Department now has the report that contradicts that claim directly:

But a report commissioned by his own campaign dated one day prior told a different story: Researchers paid by Trump’s team had “high confidence” of only nine dead voters in Fulton County, defined as ballots that may have been cast by someone else in the name of a deceased person. They believed there was a “potential statewide exposure” of 23 such votes across the Peach State — or 4,977 fewer than the “minimum” Trump claimed. … The “Project 2020” report conducted by the Berkeley Research Group has now been obtained by prosecutors investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. A copy was reviewed by The Washington Post, and it shows that Trump’s own campaign paid more than $600,000 for research that undercut many of his most explosive claims. The research was never made public.

The report is yet another strong piece of evidence that Trump’s claims of voter fraud, which incited the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, were not just false but knowingly and deliberately false.

