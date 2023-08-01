Trump Posts He Will Be Indicted At 5 P.M.

Former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday that he expects to be indicted a third time at 5 p.m. Speculation ran rampant all day that a second federal indictment was imminent, Trump fueled that fire by writing:

I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!

Trump was indeed indicted on Tuesday night on 4 counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump followed that post up with another, writing, “Also, why are they putting out another Fake Indictment the day after the Crooked Joe Biden SCANDAL, one of the biggest in American history, broke out in the Halls of Congress??? A Nation In Decline!”

Trump has previously been indicted on 37 federal counts related to his retention of classified documents and on multiple counts in New York related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump said on July 18th he received a target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith informing him that a grand jury was looking into his role related to the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. The target letter cited three criminal statutes.”Two of the statutes relate to conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the U.S., and deprivation of rights under color of law. The third includes potential charges ranging from obstruction of an official proceeding to tampering with a witness, victim or an informant,” reported CBS News at the time.

