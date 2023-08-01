Chris Christie Urges Trump to Sell ‘Trump Tower’ or ‘the Plane’ or ‘One of the Golf Courses’ to Cover Legal Expenses

Former New Jersey governor and Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie suggested that his rival for the GOP nomination and former president Donald Trump sell one of his properties or private plane to pay for his mounting legal fees on Tuesday.

“The fact is when you look at just his campaign filing yesterday, most of the money that middle class Americans have given to him, he spent on his own legal fees. I mean this guy’s a billionaire, and how about go down the street. Maybe just sells Trump Tower and pays for his legal fees that way,” argued Christie on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

“Or maybe sell the plane, and he’d do that. Or maybe one of the golf courses. But instead, he’s taking $25, $50, $100 from everyday Americans who believe they’re giving it to him to help elect him president, and he’s paying his legal fees. And one of the most astonishing ones yesterday was $108,000 for Melania’s stylist, and they called that political strategy consulting,” continued Christie.

Just this year, Trump was forced to pay civil damages to former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll after being found liable for sexually abusing and defaming her, and has been indicted by both the Department of Justice and a grand jury in New York for mishandling of classified documents and falsifying business records, respectively.

It has been widely speculated that he is likely to face another federal indictment — this one related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election — soon.

Campaign finance disclosures released on Monday revealed that Trump’s Save America political action committee has spent over 40 million dollars on the legal expenses of the former president, and over $100,000 more on the stylist of his wife, Melania Trump.

Trump remains the prohibitive favorite to secure the Republican presidential nomination.

