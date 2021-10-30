JUST IN: Trump Trying to Block Handwritten Notes and Draft of Jan. 6 Speech From Capitol Insurrection Committee

New court filings show that former President Donald Trump is trying to block the committee in investigating the Capitol insurrection from receiving documents that include handwritten notes, phone logs, and even a draft of his Jan. 6 speech.

A court filing entered Saturday morning reveals for the first time what some of the documents Trump is trying to block from the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Politico reports that the filing sheds light on the types of documents that Trump has been trying to “suppress” as the committee investigates the events that led up to and followed the attack on the Capitol, and the attack itself:

The National Archives indicated that many files were drawn from the systems of key Trump aides including former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, adviser Stephen Miller and deputy counsel Patrick Philbin. Other documents include “draft text of a presidential speech for the January 6, 2021, Save America March; a handwritten list of potential or scheduled briefings and telephone calls concerning election issues; and a draft Executive Order concerning election integrity … a draft proclamation honoring deceased Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and associated e-mails from the Office of the Executive Clerk, which relate to the Select Committee’s interest in the White House’s response to the Capitol attack.” “These records all relate to the events on or about January 6, and may assist the Select Committee’s investigation into that day, including what was occurring at the White House immediately before, during and after the January 6 attack,” Justice Department attorneys, acting on behalf of Archivist David Ferriero, wrote in the filing.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly denied requests by Trump to shield documents under the principle of executive privilege, earning Trump’s ire.

