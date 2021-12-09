A federal appeals court denied on Thursday former President Donald Trump’s appeal to prevent the release of documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump has claimed executive privilege over those documents, which are held by the National Archives. However, the Biden administration has declined to exert executive privilege.

According to a 68-page opinion from a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit:

On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden’s judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents. Both Branches agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power.

An appeal to the Supreme Court is expected.

Watch above, via CNN.

