‘Just Stop’: Trump Roundly Trashed for Continuing to Push Scarborough Conspiracy

President Donald Trump has posted multiple times about the death of an intern who worked for Joe Scarborough, repeatedly suggesting the case should be reopened and implying that Scarborough may have murdered her.

Trump has pushed the conspiracy theory multiple times, and today he got roundly condemned for his latest tweets about it, including one this morning reading, “A lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator? Read story!”

Even Fox News’ Brit Hume smacked down the president for “tweeting crap like this”:

30K retweets for this discredited tale, based on a three-year old post from some wing-ding website. This is why even his critics should want DJT to play a lot of golf, because when he does, he’s not tweeting crap like this. https://t.co/WrHNJnlBU6 — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 24, 2020

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger tweeted he needs to knock it off:

Completely unfounded conspiracy. Just stop. Stop spreading it, stop creating paranoia. It will destroy us. https://t.co/XgDl6LmANb — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) May 24, 2020

And that was far from all:

There are so many Republicans who know exactly how abhorrent this is but stay silent. https://t.co/nbvbViCstE — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile the President of the United States is making baseless accusations of murder against a public figure on a social media platform and life just goes on https://t.co/BHThfWVY1b — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) May 24, 2020

The continuing crisis facing the country bores the president, and his attention wanders to topics that interest him more. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 24, 2020

Yes, read the story from a nutjob website citing two nutjob websites (including left-wing nutjob site Truthout) as "sources." https://t.co/sL1UGI8nFI — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 24, 2020

This is vile. Almost every week he does something that would cause GOP politicians to call for the impeachment or resignation of a Democratic POTUS. Some of his comments are so deranged they raise 25th Amendment concerns. But still they march, in lockstep, behind dear leader. https://t.co/hvGE4GhAMF — David French (@DavidAFrench) May 24, 2020

It is pretty easy to get numb (I am guilty of this) to this because Trump says so many noxious things and we just assume that's what he does. But Trump is accusing a former congressman and television host of murder here and we are all kind of shrugging. https://t.co/CnMbVMDFcy — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) May 24, 2020

And yet it got a full page in the NYT A section while nothing about Trump actively pushing a conspiracy theory about a murder in former GOP Rep Joe Scarborough’s office, and a QAnon believing Senate candidate got a quarter page. https://t.co/eRYmCihbBY — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) May 24, 2020

The young woman who died has a family https://t.co/wtNLNLzNMK — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 24, 2020

