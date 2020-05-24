comScore

‘Just Stop’: Trump Roundly Trashed for Continuing to Push Scarborough Conspiracy

By Josh FeldmanMay 24th, 2020, 2:03 pm
Trump names wrong state in Super Bowl tweet

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has posted multiple times about the death of an intern who worked for Joe Scarborough, repeatedly suggesting the case should be reopened and implying that Scarborough may have murdered her.

Trump has pushed the conspiracy theory multiple times, and today he got roundly condemned for his latest tweets about it, including one this morning reading, “A lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator? Read story!”

Even Fox News’ Brit Hume smacked down the president for “tweeting crap like this”:

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger tweeted he needs to knock it off:

And that was far from all:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: