Kellyanne Conway Refuses to Reveal Conan the Dog’s Gender to Own the Libs

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway refused to identify the sex of Conan, the dog who assisted in the raid that resulted in the death of terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, because she didn’t want to be accused of some sort of insensitivity.

Conway gaggled with reporters in the infrequently-used Brady Briefing Room, and repeatedly brought up the negative reactions to President Donald Trump’s interactions with the heroic Belgian Malinois who was honored at the White House yesterday.

Conan’s visit prompted one of the more bizarre — if benign — controversies to erupt out of this White House, as the pooch’s biological sex became a matter of debate among Trump administration officials. After pool reporter Hunter Walker jokingly reported that Conan was “a very good boy,” a White House official caused him to issue a “corrected” report stating that Conan was a “very good girl.”

But then another Trump official told Walker that Conan is a male.

Enter NBC Correspondent Hans Nichols, who asked Conway “Can we just get you to definitively say the sex of Conan the dog?”

“No I won’t do that,” Conway said.

“You don’t know if it’s a boy or girl?” Nichols asked.

“No, I won’t do that because then you’ll say that I was talking about somebody’s sex or gender, so I’m not doing that,” Conway cracked.

“Well it’s just a dog,” Nichols said, as dogs everywhere thought to themselves “Ruh-roh! Rans Richols ris rancelled!”

“Is it a good boy or a good girl?” Nichols said.

“I don’t think we talk about, we don’t talk about sex in the White House briefing room, Hans,” Conway replied.

And with very rare exceptions, they don’t talk about anything else in the White House briefing room, either. Current Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has yet to hold a single briefing since taking over from Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Watch the clip above, via C-Span.

