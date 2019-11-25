CNN contributor and The Nation correspondent Joan Walsh called President Donald Trump’s interaction with Conan the dog, who was injured during the October military raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, “terrifying” on Monday.

“This is terrifying. Trump and Melania exude coldness to Conan the hero dog,” claimed Walsh in a series of Twitter posts. “Melania, whose coat is slightly macabre (to me, but others may find it lovely), moves away from Conan multiple times.”

“Trump tells you how incredible ‘this particular type of dog’ is, repeatedly, but he clearly can’t remember the name of the breed or other details. He tells us he really wanted the dog to be muzzled, which tells you about his fear,” she continued. “‘Conan is a tough cookie,’ we learn. Still nothing about his breed. Trump repeatedly ‘jokes’ about siccing the dog on journalists. Also, again, his command of the language rivals (maybe) a five-year-old. Terrifying.”

President Trump presented Conan with a medal and a plaque on Monday.

