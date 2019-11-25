comScore

So Apparently There’s Some Confusion About Conan the Hero Dog’s Gender

By Josh FeldmanNov 25th, 2019, 4:52 pm

If you haven’t been paying attention to the minutiae of White House reports today, you’re probably wondering what the hell this is about. And even if you have, well, you’re probably also confused.

So here’s what happened.

Today was the official White House event honoring Conan the hero dog that was with the U.S. forces that took out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Yahoo News’ Hunter Walker filed a pool report about the event saying, “He was a very good boy. A very good boy indeed.”

However, after that pool report (and Trump referring to Conan as male during the event), apparently several White House officials told Walker Conan is actually female:

Except, well, uh, nope again, because in another follow-up, a White House official clarified to Walker that Conan is male:

And now this is becoming a Thing.

Happy Monday, everyone.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: