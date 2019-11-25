If you haven’t been paying attention to the minutiae of White House reports today, you’re probably wondering what the hell this is about. And even if you have, well, you’re probably also confused.

So here’s what happened.

Today was the official White House event honoring Conan the hero dog that was with the U.S. forces that took out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Yahoo News’ Hunter Walker filed a pool report about the event saying, “He was a very good boy. A very good boy indeed.”

Pool report from @hunterw on Conan the dog visiting the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/saOcAqnRvy — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) November 25, 2019

However, after that pool report (and Trump referring to Conan as male during the event), apparently several White House officials told Walker Conan is actually female:

Very important correction to my earlier poll reports. Conan The Dog is a very good girl. pic.twitter.com/jWv82ox0MJ — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) November 25, 2019

I now have this from multiple sources including a senior official. https://t.co/hJ56kQiR0f — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) November 25, 2019

Except, well, uh, nope again, because in another follow-up, a White House official clarified to Walker that Conan is male:

Turns out Conan is a boy after all…per pooler ⁦@hunterw⁩ pic.twitter.com/AC1hlGcpZ9 — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) November 25, 2019

what a journey @hunterw is taking us on pic.twitter.com/47qfcYZumb — Declan Garvey (@declanpgarvey) November 25, 2019

And now this is becoming a Thing.

Update: Conan is back to being a male, per White House aides via @hunterw. Apparently there was confusion. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 25, 2019

It shouldn't be this difficult to figure out if Conan the Hero Dog is a boy or a girl. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 25, 2019

This "No one knows if Conan The Hero Dog is a boy or girl dog" story is easily one of the most absurd things to happen in Washington in the last 4 or 5 hours — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) November 25, 2019

everyone just needs to chill out and let Conan define his/her self — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) November 25, 2019

Why is there confusion? Can’t we just leave Conan alone? https://t.co/h07cpf5MxZ — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 25, 2019

CONAN IS GENDER FLUID pic.twitter.com/xK8O9nTOHA — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 25, 2019

is conan even a dog — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 25, 2019

If DoD had put two seconds of thought into the matter they could have done an elaborate Gender Reveal for Conan https://t.co/EvsEAYY4fv — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) November 25, 2019

I can't believe I've spent so much of my day trying to confirm the gender of a canine https://t.co/9x1HhsjY9y — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 25, 2019

Happy Monday, everyone.

