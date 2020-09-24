Ken Starr said Thursday he was skeptical the Supreme Court would consider overruling Roe v. Wade even in the event of a 6 – 3 conservative majority.

“Abortion is what this is really all about, and Roe v. Wade,” Starr said in an interview with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto. “You have voices on both sides of the ideological aisle saying stare decisis, stay the course, don’t overrule cases. It’s very, very important. And so it’s folly, I think, to predict going in how a ‘conservative’ court that might think Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided might in fact deal with it, because Roe v. Wade has been on the books for a half century, and that is a real factor that will be weighing in the balance for any and all of the justices.”

Starr, who as independent counsel oversaw President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment, was speaking in reference to President Donald Trump’s anticipated appointment of a conservative replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. If the Senate confirms the appointment, Republican presidents will have selected six of the court’s nine justices, with Trump responsible for three of them.

Trump has said he will announce his appointee on Saturday evening. One of the frontrunners for the nomination is Amy Coney Barrett, a judge on the Chicago-based Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals who was installed in that job by Trump three years ago.

Starr invoked Chief Justice John Roberts, who joined the court under President George W. Bush in 2005, as an example of a Republican appointee who is likely to support judicial precedent. He named Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, who joined the court under President George H.W. Bush in 1991, as a member at the other end of the ideological spectrum.

“Chief Justice Roberts has been the leader of those who say we have to take our precedents seriously, even if we disagree with them,” Starr said. “And not everyone agrees with that. Justice Thomas doesn’t agree with that, etcetera, but the Chief Justice of the United States is a huge a voice in favor of staying the course, except for the most extraordinary reasons.”

