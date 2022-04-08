Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrated on Friday her historic confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Jackson, who sits on the Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday to be the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.

“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” said Jackson during an event on the South Lawn of the White House. “But we’ve made it. We’ve made it, all of us.”

Throughout her speech, Jackson expressed appreciation for those in her personal and professional life. She also thanked the members of the Biden administration who guided her throughout her confirmation process, which was at times tenuous due to GOP opposition over issues such as her judicial philosophy and sentencing record in child pornography cases.

She even mentioned that she had 97 meetings with 95 senators, or 95 percent of Senate members.

Jackson will succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, whom she clerked for.

Jackson, however, will not be sworn in until Breyer retires, which will be when the Supreme Court ends its term in June or July.

Watch the full speech above, via MSNBC.

