Political media figures and others swarmed Twitter to roast MSNBC’s Chuck Todd for asking, out loud on TV, whether former Vice President Joe Biden is taking COVID-19 “too seriously.”

Todd made the comment on Wednesday’s edition of MTP Live, while setting up a segment with DailyKos founder Markos Moulitsas and Republican operative Michael Steele.

“Interesting when you look at both candidates, in some ways one not taking the virus seriously enough at all,” Todd said, then added “and one, if there’s a criticism, might be, is he taking it too seriously, at least when it comes to campaigning?” as Moulitsas let out a visible laugh.

WATCH: MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Asks if Joe Biden is Taking Covid ‘Too Seriously’ https://t.co/sXzltMDIa1 via @mediaite Props to @markos for keeping his shit together. pic.twitter.com/GvFuKw0e92 — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 29, 2020

No sooner had we posted the story than media figures, politicians, celebrities, and other verified Twitter users rose up to smite Todd for the offense.

Can we put Chuck Todd in a catapult and launch him into the sun? https://t.co/2iS7vTNd7M — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 29, 2020

The mainstream news media must be dissolved https://t.co/40KpWb8nbZ — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 29, 2020

honestly is this real life https://t.co/DK0AaWzGIB — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) October 29, 2020

What could this possibly mean? What professional journalist could possibly ask this question? https://t.co/4Q6Y0sA1OY — Siddhartha Mahanta (@sidhubaba) October 29, 2020

The problem is that many people covering politics for a living are so incredibly privileged that they view it as a game and their “knowledge” of the workings of that game as being more important than the lives of people who suffer as a result. It’s truly disgusting. https://t.co/cJx2szX7y4 — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) October 29, 2020

9/11 kills 3,000 people, and we spend the next two decades, thousands of lives, and many billions of dollars attacking the Taliban. Covid kills 250,000 people, and some dudes are like, “Wearing masks and not going to bars is an overreaction!” https://t.co/zaLqa7W0n2 — James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) October 29, 2020

People are dying, Chuck https://t.co/wuutElyCNs — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) October 29, 2020

From our latest: Thinking about the precautions Joe Biden’s campaign have taken during the coronavirus outbreak, do you think they have:

Taken too many risks 5%

Handled things about right 59%

Been too cautious 22%https://t.co/gbNKJk0Idm https://t.co/TJS1VCT5hG — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) October 29, 2020

There is such a thing as a dumb question. https://t.co/BWvgqVq2tg — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 29, 2020

There is a way to ask questions, and a way not to ask questions, and questions that perhaps should only be asked in the deepest recesses of one’s frontal lobe, and that’s all I have to say about that. https://t.co/To3GB5lBau — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) October 29, 2020

perhaps you are going overboard with this whole “staying alive” thing? https://t.co/XbHrRAdPOA — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) October 29, 2020

Fuck @chucktodd First: Clinton was not *too prepared* Second: Biden is not taking a global pandemic that has killed 228,000 Americans in 7 months *too seriously* Mainstream Media Sucks. https://t.co/LG0UoChXkU — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) October 29, 2020

goodness “If there is a criticism, might be that Chuck Todd takes journalism too seriously to not ask if a pandemic that has killed a quarter of a million Americans is being taken too seriously?”

What is the problem with @ChuckTodd — Mary McDonnell (@MaryMcDonnell10) October 29, 2020

The Biden campaign rapid response team were among the perplexed:

And right in the middle of it all, NBC’s PR team appeared to unintentionally troll Chuck.

TONIGHT on @MeetThePress Reports: @chucktodd examines the polls of 2016 and the lessons learned four years later. Tune-in on @NBCNewsNOW & @peacockTV at 8 p.m. ET.https://t.co/ElFCvEhcMT — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) October 29, 2020

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

