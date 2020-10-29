comScore

‘Launch Him Into the Sun’: Chuck Todd Gets Roasted for Asking if Biden is Taking Covid ‘Too Seriously’

By Tommy ChristopherOct 29th, 2020, 1:31 pm

Political media figures and others swarmed Twitter to roast MSNBC’s Chuck Todd for asking, out loud on TV, whether former Vice President Joe Biden is taking COVID-19 “too seriously.”

Todd made the comment on Wednesday’s edition of MTP Live, while setting up a segment with DailyKos founder Markos Moulitsas and Republican operative Michael Steele.

“Interesting when you look at both candidates, in some ways one not taking the virus seriously enough at all,” Todd said, then added “and one, if there’s a criticism, might be, is he taking it too seriously, at least when it comes to campaigning?” as Moulitsas let out a visible laugh.

No sooner had we posted the story than media figures, politicians, celebrities, and other verified Twitter users rose up to smite Todd for the offense.

The Biden campaign rapid response team were among the perplexed:

And right in the middle of it all, NBC’s PR team appeared to unintentionally troll Chuck.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

