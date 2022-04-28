Laura Ingraham Says Her Mom Waited Tables at 73 to Help Pay Her Student Debt – Gets Promptly Dragged on Twitter for Opposing Debt Forgiveness

Laura Ingraham was shredded online after she shared a personal anecdote about her mother as she stated her opposition to widespread student loan forgiveness.

President Joe Biden vowed during the 2020 campaign he would forgive a minimum of $10,000 per borrower. Far-left activists and some Democrats in Congress have asked him to forgive $50,000 or more per borrower.

The issue of student debt affects tens of millions of Americans on all sides of the political spectrum. Many people view their government-secured loans as holding them back.

There are valid arguments predatory student debt is preventing multiple generations of Americans from buying homes and starting families – and is stunting economic growth.

Ingraham joined a number of wealthy conservatives Thursday who vocally opposed resetting the balance sheet in this area.

She said her mother worked until she was 73-years-old to pay off her loans.

My mom worked as a waitress until she was 73 to help pay for our college, even helped with loan repayment. Loan forgiveness just another insult to those who play by the rules. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 28, 2022

Ingraham attended Dartmouth College, where she earned her undergraduate degree in the mid-1980s. She then worked in the Reagan White House. Afterward, she graduated with a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1991.

Given her career success, her academic chops, and her hefty salary, the Fox News host was shredded over the tweet. Most people who commented her were appalled.

I played by the rules and the rules gave me shit for financial aid, despite being the child of refugees who had no money. Still, my parents and I played by the rules paid off the loans we all took out to pay for my college education. I—and they—fully support loan forgiveness. https://t.co/L7hoqsKaH2 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) April 28, 2022

how old was Laura when her mom was 73? Because even if she gave birth to her at age 40, it meant Laura made her wait tables to pay her for her ivy league degree and law degree that she never used when Laura was well into her 30’s and on TV. https://t.co/qeJVDG6Qky — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 28, 2022

I made my mother labor for shit wages until she died too to prove a lesson. https://t.co/lZF6nWOYol — luke (@lukeoneil47) April 29, 2022

“The rules” shouldn’t include working into your 70’s to pay for a child’s tuition. That’s dumb, and broken, and not at all normal. Maybe we should stop shaming people who are buried under debt from a corrupt system, and instead reform the system that buried them. https://t.co/Gb7dPx7fGu — Aaron Mahnke (@amahnke) April 28, 2022

Do you hate your own mother so much, you want others to suffer as she suffered? That tracks. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) April 28, 2022

Happy Mother’s Day! May we all work our moms into the grave!! https://t.co/nBolXbOgZq — Brittany Knupper (@BrittanyKnupper) April 29, 2022

Your mom should not have had to go through this. No one should have to. Why wish this kind of struggle on anyone else? Why should your mother’s struggle be the “rule”? Your mother is an example of exactly why we need loan forgiveness. What’s at stake here. https://t.co/whzy4v6qAs — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) April 28, 2022

All this tweet shows is that you are truly a shitty daughter. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 28, 2022

You graduated from Dartmouth in 1985 when tuition was $10,000/year. Now it’s $61,000/year. The insult is changing the rules to bail out billionaires to the tune of $10T, but stiffing working people with predatory tuition & interest. Socialism for the rich, bootstraps for us. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) April 28, 2022

Laura insisted on going to an ivy league school and then to law school to get a degree and then NEVER PRACTICED LAW. All while forcing her mom to wait tables well into her 70’s to pay for it. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 28, 2022

1) You let your mom work until she was 73 to pay your debts? 2) What a great argument for student loan forgiveness. https://t.co/O2MsNAQtjE — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 28, 2022

