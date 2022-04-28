Laura Ingraham Says Her Mom Waited Tables at 73 to Help Pay Her Student Debt – Gets Promptly Dragged on Twitter for Opposing Debt Forgiveness

Apr 28th, 2022, 9:51 pm
 

Laura Ingraham was shredded online after she shared a personal anecdote about her mother as she stated her opposition to widespread student loan forgiveness.

President Joe Biden vowed during the 2020 campaign he would forgive a minimum of $10,000 per borrower. Far-left activists and some Democrats in Congress have asked him to forgive $50,000 or more per borrower.

The issue of student debt affects tens of millions of Americans on all sides of the political spectrum. Many people view their government-secured loans as holding them back.

There are valid arguments predatory student debt is preventing multiple generations of Americans from buying homes and starting families – and is stunting economic growth.

Ingraham joined a number of wealthy conservatives Thursday who vocally opposed resetting the balance sheet in this area.

She said her mother worked until she was 73-years-old to pay off her loans.

Ingraham attended Dartmouth College, where she earned her undergraduate degree in the mid-1980s. She then worked in the Reagan White House. Afterward, she graduated with a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1991.

Given her career success, her academic chops, and her hefty salary, the Fox News host was shredded over the tweet. Most people who commented her were appalled.

