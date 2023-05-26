Lauren Boebert Bristles At Biden Plan to Tackle Anti-Semitism: ‘They Want to Go After Conservatives’

Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert chafed at President Joe Biden’s plan to combat anti-Semitism and hate nationwide, calling it a way “to go after conservatives.”

On Thursday, Biden rolled out what the White House is billing as the “First-Ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism,” and announced the plan with a short video, a clip of which Boebert took great exception to Friday.

“When they say stuff like this, they mean they want to go after conservatives. Their tactics are straight out of the USSR’s playbook,” Boebert wrote on Twitter above a snippet of the president describing the plan, in which he said:

This strategy includes over 100 bold and unprecedented actions that government agencies are going to take to counter anti-Semitism. And that includes calls for action for Congress, state and local governments, companies, technology platforms, civil society, and faith leaders. All of them. To act. Act. Silence is complicity.

In a statement emailed to Mediaite, Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates lashed out at Boebert and her complaint:

Congresswoman Boebert is mistaken; antisemitism is not ‘conservative’ – it is evil. President Biden is standing up for a bedrock American value that goes beyond politics and is embraced by liberals, conservatives, and independents: that we are better than antisemitism and hate. Those vile forces fly in the face of what America represents. If anyone finds opposition to hate threatening, they need to look inward. Congresswoman Boebert should also Google the Soviet Union’s long, repulsive history of antisemitism. She might find a result for Joe Biden, who at the time decried antisemitic acts by Soviet communists as ‘shameful.’

In the full video, President Biden reference former President Donald Trump’s remarks after white supremacists marched in Charlottesville and Heather Heyer was killed:

Six years ago, neo-Nazis march out of a field in Charlottesville, Virginia, literally carrying torches and neo-Nazi flags and spewing the same anti-Semitic bile that was heard across Europe in the thirties. In the process, a young woman was killed. What did you hear? “They’re very fine people on both sides.” Come on. Reminder. Reminder. Hate never goes away. It only hides. Give it just a little bit of oxygen. It comes out from under those rocks with a vengeance. The past seven years has been given too much oxygen, fueling a record rise in anti-Semitism. It’s simply wrong, is not only, it’s immoral. It’s unacceptable. It’s on all of us. It’s on all of us to stop it. We must say clearly and forcefully that anti-Semitism and all forms of hate and violence have no place in America.

Watch above via The White House.

