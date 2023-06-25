Chris Christie is firing back at former President Donald Trump for attacking his physique.

Appearing on Fox News’ MediaBuzz Sunday, the former New Jersey governor was confronted by host Howard Kurtz about Trump’s attacks on his weight. Earlier this month, the former president posted a doctored video to his Truth Social account which depicted the ex-governor at an all-you-can-eat buffet.

“Once Trump started hitting back at you on a number of fronts, he took aim at your weight,” Kurtz said. “What was your reaction to that?”

The former New Jersey governor scoffed at Trump’s critique and fired back.

“What? Like he’s some Adonis? Please,” Christie said sarcastically. He added, “I don’t know what his point is. You know what it is? It’s like a child. It’s a bully on the schoolyard who teases you and makes fun of you. But here’s my message to him: I don’t care what he says about me. I don’t care what he thinks about me. And he should take a look in the mirror every once in a while. Maybe he’d drop the weight thing off of his list of criticisms.”

Earlier in the interview, Kurtz questioned Christie about whether he has the credibility to attack Trump as forcefully as he has, given that he voiced so little of his criticism prior to the 2020 election.

“Why should people trust your judgment when you stood by the guy, at least publicly — yes you criticized him on occasion — for four years, and only belatedly, now that you’re running, say he’s unfit to be president again.”

“It’s not belatedly,” Christie replied. “I was saying it after the after what he said in 2020. We all have different breaking points, Howie. We all have to have a moment where we say enough is enough. That was my moment.”

“Did you wait too long?” Kurtz asked.

“I don’t think I waited too long, Howie,” Christie said. “I think that the right thing to do is to try to make the person who is in the White House the very best president he can be for the whole country. That’s what I tried to do. Turned out that I failed at doing that. So if you want to criticize me for not changing Donald Trump despite my best efforts, I’ll plead guilty to that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

