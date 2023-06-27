‘Lock Him UP Already!’ The View Gets Wild As Hosts Suggest Trump Selling Docs, Predict He Gets 10 Years In Prison

The View co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin suggested ex-President Donald Trump could have been contemplating selling classified documents, and Joy Behar exclaimed “Lock him UP already!” in a wild segment.

The latest development in what many see as Trump’s march to a prison cell is CNN’s posting of the actual audio of a July 2021 meeting that the network first reported in May — the now-infamous tape on which Trump discusses secret military information and admits he doesn’t have the power to declassify it.

On Thursday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Hostin asked Farah Griffin — a senior White House communications official during the Trump administration — a provocative question that Griffin entertained before predicting Trump could get at least ten years:

SUNNY HOSTIN: I think, ah-allegedly. Is it possible that he thought that he could sell them, that he thought he could? JOY BEHAR: Well everything about him is making money, so why not? SUNNY HOSTIN: Exactly. Yeah, like I’m not saying it, everybody. I don’t want to get sued! ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: To be honest. I wondered that with the documents reportedly about the Saudis as well, because he obviously has financial interests in like Gulf golf. I don’t want to speculate too much, but that is, I think, what this prosecution is going to have to go into is… He’s already broken enough laws, whether there’s intent and, you know, and trying to undermine our US national security behind it. But, I mean, that’s something that’s. SUNNY HOSTIN: So why? What’s the why? And you never have to prove the why took to prove this case. You don’t have to prove intent. But juries are going to want to know why did he do it? JOY BEHAR: He’s a grifter, he’s a grifter. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: I mean, short of this judge fundamentally screwing up the case, I don’t see how he gets less than 5 to 10 years. He literally in this. JOY BEHAR: Lock him UP already! Lock him UP! ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: He discusses the contents of classified information with people without security clearances and then acknowledges he can’t declassify since he’s not president… SUNNY HOSTIN: It’s a cut and dried case. He has no defense. Which is why I said a couple of weeks ago he is ripe for a plea. And I think I asked you this a couple of weeks ago, will, is he’s someone who would take a plea, but that plea would have to include jail time.

Watch above via ABC's The View.

