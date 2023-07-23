‘Looks Good When You Look At The Numbers!’ CNN’s Dana Bash Praises Biden Economy — Asks Pelosi Why Polls So Low

CNN anchor Dana Bash praised the Biden economy after recent inflation numbers, and asked Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi why President Joe Biden’s poll numbers don’t reflect that.

As Biden and his team tout the benefits of Bidenomics, a key inflation indicator — the Consumer Price Index — hit a pandemic-era low last month.

On Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, Bash ticked through some of the numbers, and asked Pelosi why Americans don’t have a more positive view of Biden where the economy is concerned:

BASH: I want to ask about the economy.

Inflation, it looks good —

PELOSI: Yes.

BASH: — when you look at the numbers. Inflation is down to just 3 percent. The labor market is steadily adding jobs. Wages are up. Consumer sentiment is the highest since September of 2021.

PELOSI: Yes.

BASH: So there’s, a lot for President Biden to tout.

So the question is about why Americans don’t seem to be giving him the credit. A Quinnipiac poll this week found nearly six in 10 Americans still disapprove of his handling of the economy. Why is that? And what does he have to do to turn that around?

PELOSI: Well, a lot of it’s about messaging, of course. I’m so proud of this president. In the two years that we were in the majority working with him, he broke all records, on the level with a Lyndon Johnson or a Franklin Roosevelt, in terms of the caliber of legislation that he passed for the good of the people, lowering prescription drugs, again, cutting in half — as you indicate, cutting in half unemployment.

BASH: So, why isn’t the American public giving him credit for it?

PELOSI: Almost like 14 million jobs.

It has to be messaged. It is a legitimate question I ask myself all the time too. This president did such a remarkable job. He is a person of such knowledge, such vision for the country, such knowledge of the issues, such strategic thinking and such a legislator, and, on top of it all, a person who connects with the American people.

He just has to get out there. It’s a busy job being president. I can say that as being speaker. You’re doing your work. But he’s just going to have to make sure the American people know at that kitchen table what this means to them, in terms of jobs and pay, reducing inflation, as you indicated, lowest in the whole Western world.

BASH: Yes.