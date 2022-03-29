A loud explosion interrupted a CNN interview between anchor John Berman and a Ukrainian mayor.

During the second hour of CNN’s New Day on Tuesday, Berman — who is on location in Lviv, Ukraine — spoke with Chirnihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko. In the middle of the conversation, a loud blast went off.

“Mr. Mayor, what was that?” Berman asked.

“You have just heard an explosion,” Atroshenko said, via translator. “That means something has flown in to attack us. You can give this recording to your military and they tell you this is not our explosion. This isn’t us striking something. This is something that has come from the enemy side.”

Berman proceeded to ask the mayor if he was safe from what CNN termed an apparent bomb strike.

“Absolutely nowhere is safe in the city now because the city is under attack from the enemy, and the enemy is striking everywhere,” Atroshenko said. “Absolutely everywhere, this is not precision strikes. These are blanket fire. It is deliberately aimed all the the civilian population. They are exterminating civilians.”

Atroshenko went on to detail a recent incident in which a breadline was attacked, an account corroborated by video.

“A shell struck a line for bread,” the mayor said. “It was a bread line. People standing in line to buy bread and 14 people died immediately and 18 people were injured.”

Watch above, via CNN.

