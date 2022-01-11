Madison Cawthorn Taunts Maddow For Being ‘Afraid’ to Debate Him, Slams Her ‘Woke Dystopian Bubble’

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has been taunting MSNBC host Rachel Maddow after one of her producers accidentally emailed his office, and shared a concern that he might want to appear on her show.

On Monday, a Maddow producer emailed an NBC News colleague about an attempt by a group of North Carolina voters to prevent Cawthorn from running for reelection this year. The campaign seeks to connect the Republican to “insurrection” with regard to his support for former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 before the Capitol riot.

Cawthorn’s office was mistakenly copied in the email, in which the unnamed producer expressed concern that Cawthorn might request to appear on The Rachel Maddow Show if the program were to reach out to his office about the story, Fox News reported.

The reported email read:

We are kinda interested in this AP story (below) that just dropped about Rep. Madison Cawthorn. A group of voters in NC is challenging his candidacy based on his ties to the insurrection,” the producer wrote, according to the email obtained by Fox News Digital. “1. Do you or any other NBC Hill folks plan to ask him for comment on this story? 2. If not, is that something you guys could do? We don’t have a relationship with his office and between you and me are a little worried that if we did inquire he might ask to come on and explain. I know that is HIGHLY doubtful, but don’t want to take that risk. Luke Ball (?) I guess is the spox quoted?

After the story was widely reported, Cawthorn tweeted at Maddow.

Cawthorn used the press surrounding the story as an opportunity to challenge Maddow to a war of words.

“Fake news MSNBC doesn’t want to ‘take the risk’ that I’ll come on their show and trigger the left with my America First message and burst their woke dystopian bubble,” Cawthorn told Fox News. “The left doesn’t want debate from conservatives, they want silence. And now we have it in writing. Sad!”

On Tuesday, after he apparently received no response, Cawthorn used his Twitter account to taunt Maddow by accusing her of being “afraid” of him.

