New York Times reporter and author Maggie Haberman flatly denied she sat on a newsworthy scoop about former President Donald Trump in order to sell more books.

Haberman has faced a blizzard of criticism over a stunning detail from her upcoming Trump tome Confidence Man, and her supposed failure to report it in real time.

Trump, Haberman reveals in the book, would flush potentially important papers down the toilet, frequently clogging them.

On Friday’s edition of Inside Politics, Haberman made an appearance to discuss the book, and host John King concluded the interview by allowing Haberman a chance to respond to the criticism:

KING: Maggie, before you go, I want to give you a chance, there are some people out there who see this detail released from your new book, about Trump flushing papers down the toilet and they think, you know, they have essentially accused you of holding withholding this information, holding this information for a book. Not true. Please explain. HABERMAN: Sure. And John, thank you for that. I appreciate it. Look, I mean, I understand there’s a lot of confusion for folks about how these processes work, why things go in a book or not in the newspaper, you know, right away. To be clear, I did not know this was happening while he was president. I’m not known for, you know, sitting on scoops if I have information, number one. Number two, I found this out in the course of reporting for the book. Well after Trump had left the White House. I do have a new book. That book is not out for eight months, and so I am trying to get this information out as fast as possible because I think it’s relevant. Do I know that it is particularly meaningful in terms of what pieces of paper ended up where? We do not. I don’t want to suggest that, you know, I know more than I do, right? But I did think this was relevant and that’s why. That’s why now, and that’s why, that’s how I acquired the information. I would not want someone thinking that I knew this in real time because I didn’t.

Haberman did not reveal exactly when she learned of Trump’s literal document dumps.

