Maggie Haberman Piles On Brutal News For Trump: Donors Fleeing, Probes Churning — And ‘The Only Play Trump Had’ Is Used Up

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman expanded on her recent reporting with a devastating litany of bad news for former President Donald Trump that includes fleeing donors and roiling criminal probes — and declared he’s already shot his only shot.

Haberman, a well-known conduit for Trumpworld reporting and Trump-Whisperer analysis, has dropped scoop after scoop since the bombshell search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home and her controversial but much-buzzed-about book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America has clearly gotten under Trump’s skin.

But she’s also a renowned Trumpologist, getting in Trump’s head with reporting on his state of mind — most recently on his rage at a midterm election that has been viewed as a failure.

On Friday, Haberman expanded on her reporting about Trump’s vulnerability post-midterms with a brutal bit of analysis in a series of posts on Twitter:

A few thoughts related to next week: yes, Trump is more vulnerable than he’s been in a long time.But that has happened before and he’s survived. The party, as telegraphed in @MichaelCBender and me story, is in the cusp of a broader internal war and not clear how that plays out 1/ 2/ And in a lot of ways it’s anger deferred from immediately after J6. Trump is still facing possible action from DOJ,but the department, despite all the interest in whether they pause for the midterms, was still engaged in grand jury activity in recent weeks Re J6 and boxes case 3/ Trump has extremely few major donors who want to do anything for him right now and a number of them are having active conversations about the best way to stop him. But. Again…sound familiar? 4/ Trump has made clear he’s willing to burn it all down if he doesn’t get what he wants, which is maintaining his grip on the product line he’s been developing for six years: the Republican Party. So a lot of electeds will have to make a choice theyve not had to before. 5/ And/but, some of the electeds DJT world sees as significant assets politically are fairly meaningless in terms of ability to sway others. But they have a number who have sway, and that hasn’t changed. 6/ Finally, anyone not a pros who claims to know definitively what DOJ is going to do on either J6 or documents case is pushing a line. The special master was the only play Trump had, and it’s brought some short term embarrassment. But also bought him time.

What sets Haberman apart from other reporters is that while it’s sometimes hard to tell if Trump loves or hates her, there is never any question that he pays attention to everything she reports. This roundup isn’t likely to cool him off.

