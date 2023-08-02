New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman told CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins that ex-President Donald Trump is “much more rattled” about the new bombshell charges against him than he’s letting on.

On Tuesday evening, news broke that ex-President Donald Trump has been indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United State, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Hours later, Haberman — who is considered an expert on Trump with deep experience reporting on the subject and a network of Trumpworld sources that give her up-to-the-minute insights — was a guest on Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, minutes after Collins went at it with Trump lawyer John Lauro.

Collins asked Haberman for her insights into Trump’s real feelings about the indictment based on her behind-the-scenes knowledge of Trumpworld:

COLLINS: But as we often know, Maggie? You and I have covered Trump, for several years, you much longer than I have. But he often tries to kind of project a sense of bravado, when something like this is coming. He announced before the indictment had actually come down that he believed it was coming. But what is your sense of what he really feels, about this indictment, and the charges, and the people that the Special Counsel has spoken to, in this? HABERMAN: It’s a great question, Kaitlan. And you’re correct. He loves to project bravado. He also loves to be in control, and have every moment that happens in his life exist, on his terms. And so, that’s why he has tried to narrate his own indictments, over the three that have happened so far, his three and a half, if you count last week. But privately, behind-the-scenes, he’s very angry. He is much more rattled than he is projecting being, again, as you say everything with him is about appearances. And he wants to give up the appearance that everything is fine. He is very upset. Folks around him are very upset. On the one hand, they were relieved reading this indictment that there were not more details that they didn’t know that were in it. On the other, there was a reference to six co-conspirators. And that raises questions about will anyone else face charges? And will more details be revealed if that happens?

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com