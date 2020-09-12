Man Trump Called ‘My African American’ Says He May Vote for Biden Because of Kamala Harris

Gregory Cheadle, the man President Donald Trump famously called “My African American” during a 2016 rally, slammed Trump and said if he ends up voting for former Vice President Joe Biden, it will be because of Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris.

Cheadle left the Republican Party last year because of what he called their “pro-white agenda,” and says in a new CNN interview that he’s soured on Trump — diagnosing him with a”white superiority complex” rather than calling him racist because “When you say someone is racist, it’s damning but it’s not productive.”

Cheadle also told CNN that he’s still undecided, likening the choices of Biden and Trump to “projectile vomit and diarrhea,”

But if he votes for Biden, Kamala Harris will have a lot to do with it:

Cheadle also told CNN that the viral moment during which Trump referred to him as “My African-American” completely upended his life, but that “In the overall scheme of things, I’m happy that it happened. It’s given me a platform to use to better my people.”

