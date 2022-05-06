Marjorie Taylor Greene Cleared by Judge to Run For Reelection

Georgia State Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot ruled on Friday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) can run for reelection, rejecting a challenge invoking a Civil War-era part of the 14th Amendment that bars participants in insurrections from seeking reelection.

Greene “urged, encouraged and helped facilitate violent resistance to our own government, our democracy, and our Constitution,” argued Ron Fein during a headline-grabbing April 22nd hearing.

“She engaged in insurrection,” he concluded, while representing the petition from Free Speech for People, a liberal campaign finance reform organization.

Beaudrot’s decision, which is non-binding, will be forwarded to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who will make the final decision on her candidacy.

During the hearing, Greene testified under oath and at one point was deemed a “hostile witness.” Greene repeatedly claimed not to remember details when asked about her movements and conversations surrounding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Additionally, Greene repeated the false allegations promoted by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen – allegations that critics claim helped to fuel the attack on the Capitol while Congress was certifying the electoral college vote.

