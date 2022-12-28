Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes After Tulsi Gabbard for Utterly Dismantling George Santos on Fox News: She Gave Him ‘Zero Grace’
After Tulsi Gabbard’s stunning destruction of Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) in a remarkable Fox News interview, the New York Republican did emerge with one key backer in the House GOP.
In a series of tweets late Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went after Gabbard for showing no mercy in taking apart Santos over his heavily falsified resume. Gabbard, filling in for Tucker Carlson on Fox News, destroyed Santos over the course of an eight-minute interview.
“The thing is, Congressman-Elect, integrity means yes, carrying yourself with honor,” Gabbard told Santos. “But it means telling the truth – being a person of integrity. And if I were one of those in New York’s third district right now, now that the election is over and finding out all of these lies that you’ve told, not just one little lie or one little embellishment, these are blatant lies. My question is, do you have no shame? Do you have no shame?”
Greene, however, believes Gabbard was way too hard on the New York Republican.
“Tulsi Gabbard, who says she is a former Democrat, gave Rep-elect George Santos zero grace, while George is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume, just like her former colleagues are giving George zero grace & even demanding he resign,”” Greene wrote.
In subsequent tweets, she added, “I don’t think a former Democrat who’s actions on the House floor as recent as 2020 that gave her an A from Planned Parenthood, an F from the NRA, and … introduced a climate agenda signature piece of legislation called the OFF Act – designed to end all fossil fuels (the same as AOC’s Green New Deal) should lecture a newly elected Republican member of congress on how he should vote to represent his Republican district.”
In backing Santos, Greene is defending a potentially crucial vote to help Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) win election as House Speaker. McCarthy can only afford four Republican defections, with the GOP holding a slender majority in the chamber. And with hardliners like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and others insisting they won’t back McCarthy, Santos’s vote could loom large.
Greene has emerged as a key McCarthy backer in recent weeks. Reportedly, McCarthy plans to restore Greene’s committee assignments and give her more high-profile positions, should he become Speaker.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com