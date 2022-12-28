Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes After Tulsi Gabbard for Utterly Dismantling George Santos on Fox News: She Gave Him ‘Zero Grace’

After Tulsi Gabbard’s stunning destruction of Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) in a remarkable Fox News interview, the New York Republican did emerge with one key backer in the House GOP.

In a series of tweets late Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went after Gabbard for showing no mercy in taking apart Santos over his heavily falsified resume. Gabbard, filling in for Tucker Carlson on Fox News, destroyed Santos over the course of an eight-minute interview.

“The thing is, Congressman-Elect, integrity means yes, carrying yourself with honor,” Gabbard told Santos. “But it means telling the truth – being a person of integrity. And if I were one of those in New York’s third district right now, now that the election is over and finding out all of these lies that you’ve told, not just one little lie or one little embellishment, these are blatant lies. My question is, do you have no shame? Do you have no shame?”

Greene, however, believes Gabbard was way too hard on the New York Republican.

“Tulsi Gabbard, who says she is a former Democrat, gave Rep-elect George Santos zero grace, while George is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume, just like her former colleagues are giving George zero grace & even demanding he resign,”” Greene wrote.

In subsequent tweets, she added, “I don’t think a former Democrat who’s actions on the House floor as recent as 2020 that gave her an A from Planned Parenthood, an F from the NRA, and … introduced a climate agenda signature piece of legislation called the OFF Act – designed to end all fossil fuels (the same as AOC’s Green New Deal) should lecture a newly elected Republican member of congress on how he should vote to represent his Republican district.”

Tulsi Gabbard, who says she is a former Democrat, gave Rep-elect George Santos zero grace, while George is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume, just like her former colleagues are giving George zero grace & even demanding he resign. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/QLD6fHIm2h — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2022

Tulsi says that George’s actions on the House floor are what is most important, but George has not even had the chance to take action for his district on the House floor because he isn’t even sworn in yet. Tulsi also says how can his district believe anything he says.. 2/6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2022

when he is standing on the House floor fighting for them. I too believe actions and words are extremely important, but I don’t think a former Democrat who’s actions on the House floor as recent as 2020 that gave her an A from Planned Parenthood, an F from the NRA, and 3/6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2022

introduced a climate agenda signature piece of legislation called the OFF Act – designed to end all fossil fuels (the same as AOC’s Green New Deal) should lecture a newly elected Republican member of congress on how he should vote to represent his Republican district. 4/6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2022

I do appreciate that Tulsi says words that sound conservative now even though she can’t take action to back them up. I am glad she, like George, realized she made mistakes and was wrong every time she voted to support killing the unborn, taking away our gun rights, and 5/6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2022

legislated to kill America’s energy independence and the fossil fuel industry. I hope Tulsi is sincere, just like I hope George is sincere. I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is. 6/6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2022

In backing Santos, Greene is defending a potentially crucial vote to help Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) win election as House Speaker. McCarthy can only afford four Republican defections, with the GOP holding a slender majority in the chamber. And with hardliners like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and others insisting they won’t back McCarthy, Santos’s vote could loom large.

Greene has emerged as a key McCarthy backer in recent weeks. Reportedly, McCarthy plans to restore Greene’s committee assignments and give her more high-profile positions, should he become Speaker.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com