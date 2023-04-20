Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Unhinged Podcast Rant Calling Biden Zelenksy’s ‘Slave’ Suddenly Disappears From Rumble

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced her new podcast on Rumble, which premiered on Tuesday, but after a single episode filled with unhinged comments, it utterly vanished.

The Biden Crime Family is as corrupt as it gets! Watch the full episode tomorrow at 9am @battlegroundmtg https://t.co/BAfkn6Vpgf — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2023

In the first episode, Greene went after President Joe Biden and his family, including his son Hunter Biden, whom she baselessly accused of being involved with a human trafficking ring.

MTG: "[Hunter Biden] was engaged in a human trafficking ring. And he was paying a lot of money for it." pic.twitter.com/ak6rfBv9YR — MTG Battleground (@battlegroundMTG) April 18, 2023

In another part of the episode, Greene even refers to President Biden as a “little slave.” A clip from the episode was shared on Twitter via Patriot Takes.

“Because of this Ukraine war and Joe Biden being the little slave to (Volodymyr) Zelensky that he is, all because of Hunter Biden’s little business deal in with Barisma and others. They’re not the only ones. America is having to go to war with nuclear Russia,” Greene said.

Greene continued to praise the alleged Pentagon Leaker, Jack Teixeira, which revealed information about America’s military presence in Ukraine. Greene suggested that Teixeira was just a scapegoat.

“Now we know because of Jack, the 21-year-old National Guardsman that released classified documents in a little chat room for gamers. We now know the real crimes and who the real criminals are in Washington D.C.,” Greene said.

“And I want you to know, I find it really odd that Jack the 21-year-old National Guardsman — low level, by the way, who I don’t think was the only one and wasn’t the one that really got those classified documents. I guarantee you that he got them from somebody. But why is Jack the only one sitting in jail?” Greene asked.

As of Thursday afternoon, the podcast episode could no longer be accessed on Rumble, a video sharing and streaming website billed as an alternative to YouTube that has been adopted extensively by, but not limited to, right wing voices.

The video removal has yet to be addressed by Greene or the podcast’s Twitter account.

Watch above via the MTG Battleground podcast.

