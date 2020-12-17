Fox News host Mark Levin — who recently announced a new resistance movement against President-elect Joe Biden — called for President Donald Trump to be celebrated with a “ticker-tape” parade on Wednesday, following Trump’s administration fast-tracking the creation of Covid-19 vaccines.

“President Trump deserves a ticker-tape parade,” Levin declared on Twitter.”In days past, the development of miracle vaccines that save the lives of millions would be celebrated by all. There’d be cheering in the streets.”

In a reply to his own tweet, Levin said political opposition to Trump is behind a supposed lack of credit given to Operation Warp Speed’s progress.

“But because President Trump drove the development of these vaccines in an unbelievably short period of time, and forever improved the method by which vaccines will be developed now and in the future, it’s downplayed,” Levin wrote. “It’s appalling.”

2. But because President Trump drove the development of these vaccines in an unbelievably short period of time, and forever improved the method by which vaccines will be developed now and in the future, it’s downplayed. It’s appalling. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 17, 2020

So let me be the first to say: THE PRESIDENT DESERVES A TICKER-TAPE PARADE FOR WHAT HE HAS ACCOMPLISHED FOR ALL MANKIND!” the Fox News host added.

4. The President would be and has been the first to say it was a team effort. And it certainly was. There were many unsung heroes. But the truth is, President Trump was THE captain of the team and he would not be deterred. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 17, 2020

Levin’s Twitter remarks follow Trump repeatedly downplaying the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 Americans so far and just set a new single-day record for deaths on Wednesday. To the president’s credit, numerous Covid-19 vaccine candidates have successfully completed phase 3 trials and now it’s highly likely that two vaccines will be FDA approved and deployed to inoculate frontline healthcare workers before the end of the year.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]