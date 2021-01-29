WATCH: Brian Williams Roasts Kevin McCarthy with ‘Exclusive Video’ of Mar-a-Lago Meeting with Trump

MSNBC’s Brian Williams cuttingly lampooned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy by presenting what Williams said was footage of McCarthy’s meeting with ex-President Donald Trump at Trump’s West Palm Beach resort.

McCarthy traveled to Mar-a-Lago Thursday for a meeting with Trump less than two weeks after announcing on the floor of the House that Trump “bears some responsibility” for the Capitol insurrection that has now cost six lives.

On Thursday night’s edition of The 11th Hour, Williams set the table for a segment on McCarthy by noting that McCarthy is under pressure to denounce QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, then after introducing panelists Baratunde Thurston and Bill Kristol, teed up the clip.

“We are all about to see something for the first time, we have what I’m told is the first video of, exclusive video out of this meeting today between McCarthy and Trump,” Williams said. “We’ll watch it and react on the other side.”

What followed was not a clip of McCarthy and Trump, but rather a humorously-intended replacement which you can watch above.

Following the clip, Williams evinced surprise, telling his guests and his audience “That is obviously, we have rolled the wrong clip, and we were sold a bill of goods here, I thought this was going to be of the McCarthy and Trump meeting, and someone is going to be, of course, in big trouble.”

This appears to have been a ruse intended to thinly disguise the deliberate replacement of “exclusive video” (that never actually existed) with a film clip intended to mock McCarthy and Trump.

Williams then described the meeting in uncharitable terms, saying that McCarthy went “down to kiss the ring, and God knows what else, meeting with the deposed former president in his under-decorated Florida home,” and asked Thurston “Is that because this is the only game they have, they badly need supporters and the thing they fear the most is having his supporters turn against them?”

“Brian, I’m still recovering from the video clip,” Thurston said.

You can watch above via MSNBC.

