Matt Gaetz Goes Off on Ellen’s EP Andy Lassner Over Tweet Calling Him a ‘F*cking Tool’

By Josh FeldmanOct 28th, 2019, 4:25 pm

Congressman Matt Gaetz was one of several lawmakers at World Series Game 5 yesterday that joined President Donald Trump. Gaetz even shared a photo of himself with the President and First Lady.

The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner commented on the photo, “Omg this fucking tool.”

This afternoon, Gaetz actually responded to Lassner by invoking NBC and the intense scrutiny at the network over Ronan Farrow’s new book.

Lassner responded, “I don’t work for NBC, but I can’t tell you how much it means to me that you took time out of crashing hearings to respond to me.”

