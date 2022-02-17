Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (D-KY) slammed a local Black Lives Matter chapter for bailing out a suspect who allegedly shot at a Democratic mayoral candidate.

Quintez Brown, 21, was released from jail on Wednesday after Black Lives Matter Louisville posted his $100,000 bond. Brown is accused of shooting at Louisville Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday at his campaign headquarters. Brown “was charged late Monday with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after Greenberg was shot at in his campaign headquarters that morning,” according to the Louisville-based The Courier Journal, where Brown was an intern and columnist. “No one was injured in the shooting, but a bullet grazed Greenberg’s sweater and shirt.”

In a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, McConnell eviscerated Black Lives Matter Louisville for posting Brown’s bail.

On Monday, my hometown of Louisville was stunned by what appears to have been an assassination attempt against a Jewish mayoral candidate by a prominent far-left activist who’d previously called for defunding our police department. This far-left Black Lives Matter activist and defund-the-police cheerleader walked into a Jewish Democrat’s campaign headquarters and opened fire. Obviously, every aspect of this is still under investigation, including the suspect’s mental condition. But guess what: He’s already been let out of jail. A left-wing bail fund partnered with BLM Louisville to bail him out. Less than 48 hours after this activist tried to literally murder a politician, the radical left bailed their comrade out of jail. It is just jaw-dropping. The innocent people of Louisville deserve better.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

