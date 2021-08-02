Meghan McCain Fires Back After Mary Trump Calls Her Out on The View: There Is No ‘Good’ Trump Family Member

Meghan McCain swiped back at Mary Trump on Monday afternoon after her appearance on The View.

As the former president’s niece appeared on the daytime show and talked about her uncle’s potential future plans, she took a veiled swipe at the co-host who was not present.

“It’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me,” Trump said.

McCain took to Twitter hours later to say, “There is no ‘good’ Trump family member to me.”

“Continue to wish they would all just leave me and my entire family the fuck alone,” she added.

McCain is leaving The View this week, and she tweeted “4 more days” earlier.

