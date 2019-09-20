A Page Six report yesterday said that Omarosa Manigault Newman has visited former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in prison. A source claimed that she visited in late June and that it supposedly “created a buzz within the facility”:

“She apparently has taken on the role of his personal adviser/coach,” said the source… One of the topics the pair bonded over is their feelings about their old boss. The source said Newman is “helping him get through this since they share a common disdain for the president.”

Today — in sentences that would’ve sounded strange years ago — Michael Cohen had to issue a statement denying that Omarosa visited him in prison.

A spokesperson for Cohen said in a statement the Page Six story is “FALSE” and added, “Omarosa was never at Otisville, did not cause a security issue as the Post falsely reported (she never visited the prison), and she is not his personal advisor.”

A rep for Michael Cohen just sent out a statement saying Omarosa Manigault-Newman has never visited Cohen in prison and is not serving as a personal adviser, disputing a Page Six article. Cohen’s rep says Manigault-Newman has written him letters as a friend pic.twitter.com/zrUyIa1Mtx — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 20, 2019

