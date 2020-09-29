Michael Cohen Tells CNN That Trump May End Up Spending ‘The Next Century’ in Prison for Tax Evasion

Former Trump fixer and personal attorney Michael Cohen said that President Donald Trump could end up spending “the next century” in prison over the tax issues revealed in the recent bombshell New York Times report.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor Alisyn Camerota interviewed Cohen about the conflagration surrounding that NYT report, which revealed Trump paid just $750 in income taxes the year he was elected, as well as during his first year in office — and paid zero for 10 of the 15 preceding years.

“What did he say to you about his low tax burden, the fact that the only paid $750 the first two years he was in office, the fact that many years he paid zero, and the fact that he got a refund from the IRS?” Camerota asked Cohen.

Cohen described Trump’s reaction to one of those gargantuan refunds, saying the then-businessman “flicked a check at me across the desk. It was a $10 million check. It wasn’t that he told me it was 10 million, I actually physically held it.”

“I said wow. He goes ‘Would you believe how effing stupid the IRS, this government is in order to give somebody like me a refund?'” Cohen continued. “I said ‘Well maybe then you ought to take that refund and start to replenish some of the reduction that you did regarding salaries to all of the employees, myself included.’ And he basically ignored that and told me to take the check and go bring it to Alan Weiselberg for deposit.”

Cohen characterized Trump’s statement as “you know, anybody that pays taxes is stupid,” and added “Well I have to tell you, during those two years, 2015 and 2016 that he paid $750 a year, I paid close to $3 million. So I guess I am stupid and I am the sucker because not only did I end up paying, what is it about 2,000 times what he paid, I’m certainly not a billionaire, and I ended up getting hit with tax evasion.”

“So Lord knows what he’s going to end up getting hit with. If I ended up getting 36 months on a million dollars, Lord knows what he’s going to get. He may end up doing next century,” Cohen said.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

