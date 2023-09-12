Michigan Fake Elector Tells Court She Acted ‘At The Direction’ Of Trump and His Lawyers

One of the sixteen fake electors indicted this summer in Michigan told the court in a filing Monday that she acted “at the direction” of former President Donald Trump and his attorneys.

The court filing was submitted by lawyer Paul Stablein on behalf of his client Amy Facchinell and on Tuesday local media called it “one of the strongest connections yet between the efforts of the 16 Republicans in Michigan who are now facing felony charges and Trump.”

In July, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) indicted the sixteen fake electors on multiple counts over their role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in that state — they all face serious prison sentences if convicted.

“These defendants are alleged to have met covertly in the basement of the Michigan Republican Party headquarters on December 14th, and signed their names to multiple certificates stating they were the ‘duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan.’”

“That was a lie,” she added. “They weren’t the duly elected and qualified electors. And each of the defendants knew it.”

Stablein’s filing moves to establish that the conspiracy, fraud, and forgery charges Facchinell faces are a result of an attorney for Trump on Dec. 14, 2020 telling the Republican electors “that performance of their duties was necessary on behalf of the president and the Constitution.”

“Attorneys for the president specifically instructed Ms. Facchinello that the Republican electors’ meeting and casting their ballots on Dec. 14, 2020, was consistent with counsels’ advice and was necessary to preserve the presidential election contest,” Stablein wrote.

The Detriot News explained that “Stablein’s new filing attempted to convince the federal court in Michigan’s Western District to move Facchinello’s prosecution out of state court in Ingham County and into the federal system. One of his arguments was Facchinello and the other Michigan Republicans were acting under federal policies and at the direction of federal officers.”

The Michigan AG released the sentencing guidelines for the sixteen charged when she made the indictment public:

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery, a 14-year felony,

Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony,

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,

One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony, and,

Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.

