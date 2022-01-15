Mike Lindell Rails Against Fox News For NOT Pushing Baseless Election Fraud Claims: ‘They’re Disgusting’

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell rebuked Fox News on Saturday for not promoting 2020 election conspiracy theories.

“They won’t talk about anything,” Lindell said. “When was the last time you’ve seen anybody on Fox talk about the 2020 election? You’re not going to see it.”

Speaking at the Save America rally in Florence, AZ, Lindell argued that the biggest problem the crowd faces is “conservative media, the ones that don’t talk.”

“The biggest problem we face, it’s not the media, the fake news media — we’re all onto them — it’s the conservative media, the ones that don’t talk,” Lindell said. “One of them rhymes with Fox. Okay? Disgusting. They’re disgusting.”

Lindell and Fox News both face defamation suits brought by Dominion Voting Systems, and Fox faces an additional suit from Smartmatic. Dominion alleges that both Lindell and Fox defamed the company by spreading false claims that they rigged the 2020 election.

Despite the $1.3 billion lawsuit Lindell faces, he continued to push baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud on Saturday, telling the crowd that “we all know what happened and it’s all going to get corrected, and it’s all been on God’s timing.”

“I will promise you this, there’s not going to be any election done with any machines or any computers done in 2022,” he claimed.

A review by the Associated Press found fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud in the six states disputed by former President Donald Trump, and officials in 2020 called it “the most secure in American history.”

During his remarks, Lindell criticized media for “attacking again” in an effort to “deflect.”

“It’s called election deflection,” he said. “And they want to try and silence our voice again. Just yesterday, did you hear what they did to OAN? It’s disgusting.”

Lindell is referring to DirecTV announcing it will drop the rightwing network once its contract expires. The company has not elaborated why.

“They did it for only one reason: to silence that,” Lindell claimed just before tearing into Fox.

Watch above, via C-SPAN

