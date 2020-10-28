comScore

Miles Taylor Exposed as Anonymous, Prompting Yawns and Outrage Over Role in Family Separations

By Leia IdlibyOct 28th, 2020, 4:12 pm

After George Conway teased that the infamous White House insider “Anonymous” would be revealed Wednesday, CNN anchor Jake Tapper announced that Anonymous is none other than CNN contributor Miles Taylor prompting both yawns and outrage on Twitter.

Anonymous first made headlines when the White House insider published a bombshell New York Times column and later a book condemning President Donald Trump’s administration. People were itching to know who the mysterious insider was at the time, but now that his identity is no longer a secret, they’re either unimpressed with his low stature in the administration, outraged with his role in separating families, or both.

Disappointed by the reveal, pundits and journalists took to Twitter to bash the news:

 

