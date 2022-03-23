Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) believes a number of his GOP colleagues were “off course” in their attacks of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during Tuesday’s confirmation hearing.

Speaking to the Washington Post, the Utah senator took a shot at the Republican senators who went after Jackson.

“It struck me that it was off course, meaning the attacks were off course that came from some,” Romney told the Post. “And there is no ‘there’ there.”

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has been widely condemned for saying Jackson ‘endangers children’ with her record on cases involving child porn. Hawley’s claims have been thoroughly dismissed by independent fact checkers.

“It’s Hawley, right?” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said. “Take that for what it’s worth.”

Hawley was not the only Republican senator who came under criticism for his questioning of Jackson. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) went after the judge for her comments on critical race theory, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) grilled her about soft sentences for criminals, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) asked Jackson to define the word “woman.”

Romney, for his part, did not indicate whether he plans to confirm Jackson — telling the Post that her judicial philosophy will be the most important factor for him.

