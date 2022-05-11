Morning Joe Crew Points and Laughs at Susan Collins Over Sidewalk Chalk Police Complaint

The Morning Joe crew had a big laugh at Sen. Susan Collins‘ expense, mocking her over a complaint to police because someone used sidewalk chalk to leave a non-threatening message in favor of abortion rights.

Police in Maine were called to Collins’ home when this message was found chillingly emblazoned in a temporary pavement marking substance: “Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA —–> vote yes, clean up your mess”.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough and co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist were merciless in their mockery of Collins, warning of the impending dangers of potential hackysack and double-dutch:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: In Maine, The Morning Sentinel reports Senator Susan Collins husband called police on Saturday upon discovering a pro abortion message written in chalk.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Well, of course, you know, you call the police, Willie. Obviously, if somebody writes on a sidewalk, a public sidewalk with chalk. My God. I mean, what? Why?

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Or you could wait until it rains.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: What’s next? What are they going to do next? Play hacky sack out in the street in front of you. This is something you might call the police about.

WILLIE GEIST: Whenever there are little girls drawing chalk and playing double Dutch outside my house, I always call the police. Always. You have to.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Just freak out. Really. I’ve seen I have seen really before. Like, I go over there, we’re going to talk about OTB and he will run out and he’s in he’s he’s in his robe with his pipe… So yeah. So we understand now can you imagine like we’re all public figures here just between us. Can you imagine calling the police if somebody is like writing like something in chalk on…

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: A public sidewalk.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: On a public sidewalk, why would you waste the police’s time?

WILLIE GEIST: Yeah, I mean, if it’s threatening, if there’s some direct threat, you might let law enforcement know. But compared to what we’re seeing across the country, outside some other homes, the chalk seems like small potatoes.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: And also compared to some people pointed out yesterday, making compared to what women and teenage girls have had to endure going into clinics over the past two decades.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Yeah.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: I mean, come on. Seriously, Snowflake?

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Well…

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Give me a break.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Police reported to the senator’s home, but determined as you all have very colorfully…

JOE SCARBOROUGH: It was colorful chalk.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Yeah. The message did not constitute a crime. So there you go. Chalk art, not a crime.