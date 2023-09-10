‘MORONS!!!’ Trump Rages At WSJ And Fox News For Questions On His Age And ‘Mentality’: ‘Where Did That Come From?’

Former President Donald Trump got rage caps furious with Murdoch outlets Fox News and the Wall Street Journal Sunday over a WSJ poll that asked voters about, as he put it, his “age and mentality.”

The Republican frontrunner took to Truth Social to voice his frustration, claiming he’s in great condition because and won “the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players.”

Trump is 77-years-old, and potential opponent President Joe Biden is 81-years-old. Voters have shown concern over both men being elderly and the question of mental fitness has come up a lot. Trump brings up Biden’s age and mental abilities frequently but was keyboard furious that the right-leaning outlets would ask voters about his.

“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality,” Trump wrote to his supporters. “Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”

The former president then challenged Murdoch, Biden, and the heads of the WSJ to “acuity tests.”

He added, “Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!”

“I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me,” the former president continued. “We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 ‘settlement.’ MORONS!!!”





