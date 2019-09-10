Most Americans Now Have an Unfavorable View of the Democratic Party, A Flip From 2018
The blue wave in 2018 was undeniable (by everyone, seemingly, except President Donald Trump. Democrats gained 41 seats in the House and lost just two in the Senate — despite facing an overwhelmingly unfavorable map. But with the presidential candidates in the spotlight, the Democratic party’s approval numbers appear to be taking a bit of a dive.
A column in The New York Times Tuesday cited a Pew Research Center survey which found that Americans currently hold an unfavorable view of the Democratic party. According to the poll, 45 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of the Democrats, compared with 52 percent who hold an unfavorable view. Those numbers mirror the Republican party exactly. The GOP also stands at 45-52 in those metrics.
Last September, ahead of the 2018 midterms, the numbers told a different story. Fifty-three percent of Americans had a favorable opinion of Democrats prior to the election, compared to 42 percent who had an unfavorable opinion. Republicans, meanwhile, boasted just a 43 percent favorable number, with 52 percent unfavorable.
Will these numbers hold until next November? And if so, how will they translate at the ballot box?
(Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP / Getty Images)
