An MSNBC columnist on Tuesday lamented that President Joe Biden didn’t have the “gall” to imitate former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin by “steamrolling” his opponents, whom he likened to Nazis.

The columnist, Eric Garcia, advised that Biden’s “presence in the White House” did not “inflame the Republican base in quite the same way” as former President Barack Obama or former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. However, he said the anti-Biden phrase “Let’s go Brandon” had earned “secret-password status” among the president’s opponents, and argued that it illustrated they were “befuddled over how to combat Biden.”

“‘Let’s go Brandon’ undoubtedly annoys liberals,” Garcia wrote. “One tweet by Tristan Snell said the chant is the MAGA equivalent of ‘Sieg Heil.’ To this I say: Calm the hell down; that’s an insult to Nazis. And furthermore, Biden doesn’t have the gall to steamroll these would-be Nazis like Joseph Stalin’s army did in Berlin.

“Instead,” he added, “liberals should be saying, ‘That’s it?’ The only thing an entire political operation and its adjoining media organs, which are entirely dedicated to delegitimizing elections and promoting public health misinformation to devastating effect, can concoct is — a proxy chant? Seems pretty low-energy to me. Conservatives have had the better part of 2½ years to come up with better verbal tactical missiles against Uncle Joe, and they are coming up short.”

Stalin — who was also known by the nickname of “Uncle Joe” — ruled the former Soviet Union from 1922 until his death in 1953.

Garcia is not the first member of the media to label Biden’s opponents — or former President Donald Trump’s supporters — as “Nazis.” CNN host Don Lemon in January likened Trump’s supporters to Nazis as well as members of the Ku Klux Klan, saying at the time, “If you are on that side you need to think about the side you’re on. I’m never on the side of the Klan. I am never — principled people, conservative or liberal never on the Klan side, principled people, conservative or liberal, never on the Nazi side.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com