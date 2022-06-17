Nancy Pelosi Declines to Condemn Attacks On Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers, Churches

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declined to condemn a spate of recent attacks on churches and pregnancy centers by radical pro-choice groups.

An abortion activist group declared it “open season” on pro-lifers, and as the pending Supreme Court decision looms, protests have taken place at the homes of conservative justices. There was a plot to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Amid all of that heated rhetoric, Pelosi nevertheless opted to sidestep the issue of the attacks on pro-life institutions entirely rather than condemn them.

“As far as the abortion case is concerned there have been a number of attacks on churches, on crisis pregnancy centers,” asked a reporter during a press conference on Thursday. “Republicans are going after Democrats for not saying anything and they’re saying that your rhetoric is contributing to these attacks on these crisis pregnancy center[s].”

Instead of answering that question, she repeated her political talking points, and then decried politicization.

Well let me just say this: a woman has a right to choose, to live up to her responsibility, it’s up to her doctor, her family, her husband, her significant other, and her God. This talk of politicizing all of this, I think, is something uniquely American and not right. Other countries, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, have had legislative initiatives to expand a woman’s right to choose, very Catholic countries. I’m a very Catholic person and I believe in every woman’s right to make her own decisions.

Pelosi then asked if there were “any other questions on another subject because I’m not gonna be talking about that anymore.”

Watch above, via Townhall’s Julio Rosas.

