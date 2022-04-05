NatSec Chief Jake Sullivan Blows Off Briefing Question About Trump Criticizing Biden at Rallies

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan blew off a question about former President Donald Trump’s criticism of President Joe Biden and his conduct of the response to Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine.

Trump held another one of his rallies over the weekend, at which he was falsely declared “the current and true president of the United States” by the pastor who opened the rally in prayer, and during which he criticized Biden.

Sullivan briefed reporters as Jen Psaki’s opening act on Monday, and was asked to comment on Trump’s frequent criticisms, particularly on the subject of Ukraine. Sullivan blew off the question by saying he preferred to focus on “getting the job done”:

MR. MAZZA: On former President Trump, he’s having Save America rallies where he’s decrying the Biden administration, decrying the response that you all in the White House have been giving to this war in Ukraine. He said if he was in here in office, he would do it better; it wouldn’t happen under him. What is your response to the former President, Donald J. Trump, saying these things about the current administration? MR. SULLIVAN: I don’t — I don’t have a response to the former President. We are focused on getting the job done, getting the support to the Ukrainian people that they need, applying unprecedented pressure to the Russian economy, and building a form of Western unity that no one could reasonably have expected and that we have sustained through the early weeks of the war and will sustain for the period ahead. And I’ll leave the commentary on what the former President said to others.

The question came from Kyle Mazza, the independent UNF White House reporter who shot from obscurity when he earned praise from Trump at a 2017 press conference. He’s a whole nother story.

