NEW: Felicia Sonmez Out at Washington Post After Days of Online Warfare

Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez has reportedly been fired from the paper following a week of internecine warfare online, the Daily Beast reported first on Thursday.

The Beast first reported that Sonmez and the paper had parted ways, but soon added they’d confirmed Sonmez had been fired. The news comes just days after colleague Dave Weigel was suspended without pay for the retweet that precipitated the continuous, nearly week-long series of Twitter threads from Sonmez.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy has independently confirmed that Sonmez was fired.

