A new poll from Quinnipiac — showing President Donald Trump’s overall approval rating is at 54% disapprove to 41% approve — gives some insight into the public reaction to how the government is handling the spread of coronavirus.

The poll finds that 53 percent have confidence in the federal government’s ability to handle the response, while 43 percent don’t, and 66 percent overall have confidence in the U.S. health care system.

As far as the president is concerned, 43 percent of voters approve of his handling of the coronavirus response, while 49 percent don’t.

There’s been criticism of Trump for his public statements on the coronavirus response, particularly at last week’s CDC presser.

Along party lines, though, 87 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s job performance, 83 percent of Democrats disapprove, and exactly half of all independents disapprove.

You can read more results here.

