Former Congresswoman Donna Edwards (D- MD) said President Donald Trump could easily help out the U.S. coronavirus response by personally shutting up.

During the Fox News Sunday panel, Chris Wallace asked Edwards, “How legitimate do you think it is for Democrats to go after the president on the administration response to the coronavirus?”

Edwards said it’s certainly fair game to “challenge the process and the management of this crisis” before singling out Trump’s unhelpfulness in particular:

“What we don’t get is that kind of reassurance coming directly from the president, because of his contradictions, because, you know, the information that he puts out is just not accurate. He would actually, I think, do better in terms of the public if he’d just shut up.”

She added, “The president doesn’t do himself or the American public any good when he makes assertions that are completely contrary to the scientific evidence.”

The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech argued the panic is overblown but added that people should be taking this seriously — getting personal as he brought up Federalist writer Bre Payton passing away from the flu in December 2018.

“The flu is very serious. We have a very high level of flu in America right now, so people should take this seriously, but don’t freak out, don’t panic, don’t turn into a Black Friday mob at the Costco,” he said.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

